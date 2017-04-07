UPDATE 2-Brazil's falling inflation clears way for deep rate cut

(Adds comments, details on core inflation) By Silvio Cascione BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation eased to the lowest rate since 2010 and came close to the government's long-missed target, leaving the door open for the central bank to accelerate the pace of interest rate cuts next week. Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 4.57 percent in the 12 months through March, in line with the median expectation of economists in a Reuters poll and down from an increase of 4.76 percent in the previous month. Prices rose 0.25 percent in March from the previous month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent. Price rises have slowed rapidly since last year amid an economic recession, the deepest in the country's history. The central bank has reiterated that lower inflation should allow it to step up its pace of interest rate cuts to 100 basis points per meeting at its next meeting on April 12. Brazil's benchmark interest rate is currently at 12.25 percent. "The latest drop in Brazilian inflation leaves it only a whisker above the central bank's target and probably seals the deal on a larger 100-basis-point cut in interest rates at next week’s Copom meeting," wrote Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, in a report. Prices rose 0.96 percent in the first three months of the year, the lowest quarterly inflation rate since the Brazilian real was adopted as a currency in 1994, IBGE said. An average of three core inflation measures, that strip out volatile items such as food prices, slowed to an annual rate of 5.63 percent, the lowest since 2012. Services prices, which are closely monitored by the central bank, accelerated to 6.05 percent, from 5.95 percent in February. "Services and core inflation printed slightly above our expectation. However, the overall inflation trend, including the policy-sensitive core-services index, continued to moderate," wrote Alberto Ramos, head of Latin America economic research at Goldman Sachs, in a report. Below is the result for each price category: March February - Food and beverages 0.34 -0.45 - Housing 1.18 0.24 - Household articles -0.29 0.18 - Apparel -0.12 -0.13 - Transport -0.86 0.24 - Health and personal care 0.69 0.65 - Personal expenses 0.52 0.31 - Education 0.95 5.04 - Communication -0.63 0.66 - IPCA 0.25 0.33 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)