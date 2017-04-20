UPDATE 2-Brazil's inflation undershoots target for first time since 2010

(Adds comments, market reaction) By Silvio Cascione BRASILIA, April 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation rate fell below the government's target for the first time since 2010 in mid-April and was set to drop further in coming months, a victory for policymakers that underscored expectations of deep interest rate cuts ahead. Consumer prices as measured by the IPCA-15 index rose 4.41 percent in the 12 months through mid-April, slowing from an increase of 4.73 percent in the twelve months through mid-March, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday. Brazil's government targets a 4.5 percent inflation rate. Price increases have eased sharply since hitting a 12-year high of almost 11 percent in January 2016 as the country slumped into its worst recession in more than a century. "Given the current rate of price increases, annual inflation looks set to drop to below 4 percent by June, and bottom out at around 3.8 percent in July/August," Capital Economics chief emerging markets economist Neil Shearing wrote in a note. High inflation helped dent the popularity of former president Dilma Rousseff, who was impeached last year. Her successor President Michel Temer, also facing low approval ratings amid a massive corruption scandal, has praised the recent slowdown as a sign that his policies are mending the once-booming Latin American economy. The surprisingly quick decline in inflation rates helped open the door for the central bank to cut interest rates by 3 percentage points since October, to 11.25 percent. Economists expect the aggressive series of cuts to take the benchmark Selic rate to 8.5 percent by the end of the year. The inflation slowdown has also prompted government officials to openly discuss the possibility of lowering the inflation target for 2019 and beyond. Yields on interest rate futures slipped on Thursday as traders added bets on another 100-basis-point cut in the Selic rate at the next central bank policy meeting in May. Prices had been expected to rise 4.49 percent in the year through mid-April, according to a Reuters poll. Consumer prices rose 0.21 percent from mid-March, up from an increase of 0.15 in the previous month. The index was expected to rise 0.27 percent, according to the poll. It was the smallest monthly increase for mid-April since 2006, IBGE said. Below is the result for each price category: mid-April mid-March - Food and beverages 0.31 -0.08 - Housing 0.39 0.64 - Household articles -0.43 -0.30 - Apparel 0.44 -0.02 - Transport -0.44 -0.16 - Health and personal care 0.91 0.48 - Personal expenses 0.23 0.30 - Education 0.14 0.87 - Communication 0.18 -0.31 - IPCA-15 0.21 0.15 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Meredith Mazzilli)