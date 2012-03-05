FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Sao Paulo inflation slips in February
March 5, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 6 years ago

Brazil's Sao Paulo inflation slips in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Brazil's FIPE index at -0.07 pct in February
    * Index lower than +0.01 pct analysts expected
    * Brazil's FIPE index rose 0.66 pct previous month

    SAO PAULO, March 5 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in
Brazil's largest city declined more than expected in February, 
led lower by a sharp drop in food prices, according to the FIPE
economic research institute.
    The IPC-FIPE index fell 0.07 percent last
month, compared with an increase of 0.66 percent in January.	
    The index was expected to edge up 0.01 percent, according to
the median forecast of five analysts surveyed by Reuters.      
    Estimates ranged from a decline of 0.02 percent to a rise of
 0.09 percent.	
    The FIPE index is closely watched by economists as a 
pointer to trends in Brazil's benchmark IPCA inflation index, 
which is used by the central bank as a guide when setting 
interest rates.	
    The national statistics agency IBGE releases February's IPCA
 on Friday, March 9.	
    Below is the result for the FIPE index price categories: 
Item                  February                January   
======================================================    	
- Housing               0.40 pct              0.31 pct 	
- Food                 -0.98 pct              0.50 pct 	
- Transportation       -0.16 pct              0.31 pct 	
- Personal care         0.25 pct              0.87 pct 	
- Health                0.50 pct              0.40 pct 	
- Clothing             -0.44 pct              0.60 pct  	
- Education             0.47 pct              6.42 pct        
======================================================    	
- INDEX                -0.07 pct              0.66 pct

