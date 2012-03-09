CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 2-Brazil inflation eases in Feb, backing up rate cut

* IPCA up 0.45 pct in Feb, slowest for month since 2007

* 12-month inflation eases to 5.85 pct through February

By Brad Haynes and Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil eased in February to its slowest pace for that month in five years, reinforcing the central bank’s argument for increasingly aggressive interest rate cuts.

The benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.45 percent in February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, in line with forecasts. Inflation was the tamest for February since 2007, when consumer prices rose 0.44 percent.

Brazil’s central bank surprised economists on Wednesday by slashing its key rate by 75 basis points to 9.75 percent, after four straight 50-basis-point cuts since August.

Analysts now expect another aggressive rate cut in April to bring the policy rate to 9 percent, an outlook reinforced by February’s tamer inflation and the easing of 12-month inflation for the fifth month in a row.

Sharp rate cuts in Brazil stand in contrast with other countries in the region such as Chile and Colombia, where stubborn inflation has prevented similar efforts. Mexico has kept rates steady as recovering U.S. demand supports its exports.

In Brazil, falling ethanol prices and unseasonably tame food inflation helped slow the index’s rise last month, offsetting a jump in tuition at the start of the school year. A stronger local currency also reduced the effective cost of imports.

Still, economists warn that with unemployment near record lows and wages on the rise, costs of services from carpentry to manicures could fuel inflation in the second half of the year.

Core measures of inflation suggest retail prices could easily pick up later this year, according to Thiago Curado, an economist with Tendências Consultoria in Sao Paulo.

Consumer prices in Brazil are expected to rise 5.3 percent in 2012, according to a Reuters survey. The central bank’s latest outlook for 2012 inflation is 4.7 percent.

Consumer prices measured by the IPCA rose 5.85 percent in the 12 months through February, almost in line with the forecast for a 5.84 percent increase in the Reuters poll.

The annual inflation rate was the slowest since November 2010, retreating from a seven-year high at the end of 2011. The central bank aims for inflation of 4.5 percent, with a tolerance range of 2 percentage points.

Inflation in February from January was in line with expectations of a 0.44 percent increase, according to the median forecast of 37 economists surveyed by Reuters.