UPDATE 3-Brazil sees 2012 inflation easing, up in 2013

* Central bank sees 2012 inflation at 4.4 percent

* Inflation to pick up in 2013, bank says

* Quarterly report forecasts 3.5 pct GDP growth in 2013

By Silvio Cascione and Alonso Soto

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Thursday lowered its 2012 inflation outlook to below the government’s target but raised its forecast for higher inflation in 2013, reinforcing the view that its current cycle of interest rate cuts is soon coming to an end.

The bank has been at the forefront of President Dilma Rousseff’s efforts to revive growth after the economy nearly dipped into recession in late 2011, slashing interest rates five times since August to fuel domestic demand.

While many analysts forecast one more interest rate cut next month by the central bank, the faster inflation flagged by the bank for 2013 could spell higher rates next year - a reversal seen by futures markets.

In its quarterly inflation report released on Thursday, the central bank raised its inflation forecast for 2013 to 5.2 percent from its 4.7 percent view three months ago.

The bank’s target for this year and next is 4.5 percent, with a leeway of 2 percentage points in either direction.

The central bank report “hints at a possible interest rate rise in 2013,” said Eduardo Velho, chief economist at Prosper Corretora, in Rio de Janeiro.

The central bank’s economic policy director Carlos Hamilton said the forecast upward revision reflects the recent rate cuts. But he suggested the bank is comfortable so far with the inflation outlook, saying he sees a higher probability of the 2013 outlook being revised downwards.

“The dynamics in these projections tends to improve,” Hamilton told reporters in Brasilia. “There is a higher probability that this (2013) projection will fall then increase.”

The bank Thursday cut its inflation forecast for 2012 to 4.4 percent from its 4.7 percent view three months ago.

Inflation in 2011 was 6.5 percent, the highest in six years.

The last time calendar-year inflation was below the center of the target range was 2009, when consumer prices rose 4.3 percent, as gauged by the benchmark IPCA consumer price index.

Yields on interest rate futures were slightly up shortly after the opening, suggesting a higher likelihood of a reversal in Brazilian monetary policy starting next year.

Traditionally, mainstream central bank policy worldwide is to raise interest rates to cool inflation and lower them to spur economic growth.

CHALLENGING OUTLOOK

The central bank’s benchmark interest rate, called the Selic, now stands at 9.75 percent. Its policymakers said the Selic rate is “very likely” to stabilize at “slightly above” the all-time low of 8.75 percent.

The median market expectation is for a final 75-basis-point rate cut in April, according to the latest weekly central bank survey of analysts.

Those analysts expect an inflation rate of 5.3 percent in 2012 and of 5.5 percent in 2013, according to the survey. Robust domestic demand and unemployment near record lows could quickly pressure services costs upward as the economy gains speed through 2012.

“Given the challenging outlook for inflation in 2013, the Copom (monetary policy committee) may soon be pushed to reassess its hitherto dovish monetary stance or risk undermining further the credibility of the inflation targeting framework,” Goldman Sachs’ economist Alberto Ramos wrote in a note to clients.

In its inflation report, the central bank kept its forecast for economic growth this year unchanged at 3.5 percent. That would mark an increase from 2.7 percent growth in 2011.

Finance Minister Guido Mantega is expected to unveil on Tuesday more tax breaks and other fiscal measures to stimulate the country’s ailing industry, partly responsible for dragging down overall economic growth in 2011.

The bank considered an exchange rate of 1.75 reais per U.S. dollar to base its inflation forecasts.

The Brazilian real was trading weaker at 1.8314 per dollar on Thursday after successive market interventions by the central bank to prevent the currency from strengthening further. The strong real has been a burden for many local manufacturers, facilitating a wave of cheap imports from lower-cost producers such as China. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione, Tiago Pariz and Luciana Otoni; Editing by W Simon)