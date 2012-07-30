FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's IGP-M price index up 1.34 percent in July
July 30, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Brazil's IGP-M price index up 1.34 percent in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Wholesale-heavy price index rises faster than expected

* IGP-M index rose 0.66 percent in June

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s broadest inflation index, the IGP-M, rose 1.34 percent in July, up from a 0.66 percent increase in June, the Getulio Vargas Foundation research group said on Monday.

The index was expected to increase 1.23 percent, according to the median forecast of 13 economists polled by Reuters. Estimates ranged from increases of 0.95 percent to 1.31 percent.

Analysts and investors closely monitor the IGP-M because it provides a broad look at wholesale and consumer prices in Latin America’s largest economy. It also allows investors to watch price trends in the construction industry.

The IGP-M typically appears ahead of Brazil’s benchmark IPCA consumer price inflation data for the same month. The government’s statistics agency is due to release the IPCA for July on Aug 8.

The wholesale component of the IGP-M, which accounts for about 60 percent of the overall index, rose 1.81 percent in July, compared with an increase of 0.74 percent in the previous month.

The consumer price component, which has a 30 percent weighting in the index, rose 0.25 percent, compared with a 0.17 percent increase in June.

The construction costs index, which accounts for the rest of the IGP-M, climbed 0.85 percent in July after a rise of 1.31 percent in the previous month.

