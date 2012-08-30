FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's IGP-M price index up 1.43 pct in August
August 30, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Brazil's IGP-M price index up 1.43 pct in August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s broadest inflation index, the IGP-M, rose 1.43 percent in August, up from a 1.34 percent increase in July, the Getulio Vargas Foundation research group said on Thursday.

The index was expected to increase 1.45 percent, according to the median forecast of 16 economists polled by Reuters. Estimates ranged from increases of 1.29 percent to 1.54 percent.

Analysts and investors closely monitor the IGP-M because it provides a broad look at wholesale and consumer prices in Latin America’s largest economy. It also allows investors to watch price trends in the construction industry.

The IGP-M typically appears ahead of Brazil’s benchmark IPCA consumer price inflation data for the same month. The government’s statistics agency is due to release the IPCA for August on Sep. 5.

The wholesale component of the IGP-M, which accounts for about 60 percent of the overall index, rose 1.99 percent in August, compared with an increase of 1.81 percent in the previous month.

The consumer price component, which has a 30 percent weighting in the index, rose 0.33 percent, compared with a 0.25 percent increase in July.

The construction costs index, which accounts for the rest of the IGP-M, climbed 0.32 percent in August after a rise of 0.85 percent in the previous month.

