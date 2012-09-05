UPDATE 2-Brazil posts fastest inflation for August in 5 years

* Higher food prices were main drivers

* Core measures signal other segments also pressured

* 12-month inflation rises to 5.24 pct

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Higher food prices in August fueled Brazil’s inflation to its fastest pace for the month since 2007, data showed on Wednesday, reinforcing the view that the central bank will soon stop its year-long interest rate cut cycle to keep prices under control.

Brazil’s benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 0.41 percent in August, in line with the median of analysts’ forecasts for a rise of 0.40 percent.

The sharpest monthly price rise in five years for August boosted annual inflation to 5.24 percent from 5.20 percent in the 12 months through July.

The rise in food prices, caused by unfavorable weather in producing areas in Brazil and in the United States, was the main contributor to August’s inflation. But core measures rose an annualized 5.5 percent, according to private estimates, revealing underlying pressures from Brazil’s tight job market.

Although inflation remains within the government’s target of 4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points, some analysts fear an expected rebound in economic activity and mounting pressures in food costs may push the consumer prices index close to or beyond the target ceiling next year.

“Inflation will likely end the year significantly above the center of the government’s target,” said Luciano Rostagno, chief economist at WestLB, in Sao Paulo.

“And the outlook for 2013 is even more challenging. I think rates will have to go up next year.”

Yields on interest rate futures edged up, affirming traders’ bets for one last 0.25 percentage point interest rate cut to 7.25 percent next month after nine straight cuts over the past year.

The aggressive interest rate cut cycle was part of a wide government push to revive the world’s sixth-largest economy, which nearly ground to a halt in the past year.

The central bank chief, Alexandre Tombini, has been saying that inflation would eventually converge to the mid-point of the target range, allowing for lower borrowing costs. But analysts expect inflation to stay around 5.2 percent through this year and accelerate to 5.5 percent next year, according to a weekly central bank survey.

Brazil’s historically low investment rates mean Latin America’s largest country can’t grow too fast without fostering inflation. Investment equaled just 17.9 percent of gross domestic product in the second quarter, the lowest ratio among major Latin American economies, according to Goldman Sachs.

BEEF PRICES TO ACCELERATE

An expected cut in energy tariffs may provide some price relief in coming months, analysts say. But that may be offset by higher beef prices, which are starting to react to the spike in grains, said Alessandro del Drago, economist at Kinea.

Food prices rose 0.88 percent in August, IBGE said, slightly down from a gain of 0.91 percent in July. The rise in food costs accounted for nearly half of the headline index gain.

Upcoming inflation may also receive a boost from higher import tariffs on 100 foreign products. The temporary increase - initially for a year - in levies will apply to products ranging from iron pipes to glass and bus tires, Finance Minister Guido Mantega announced on Tuesday.

In August, apparel prices rose 0.19 percent, up from 0.04 percent in the previous month, while housing costs gained 0.22 percent, down from a rise of 0.54 percent in July.

Costs of health and personal care accelerated to a rise of 0.53 percent in August from a gain of 0.36 percent in July.

Transportation prices, which have helped reduce inflation in the past few months after tax breaks offered by the government to boost car sales, rose 0.06 percent last month, following a decline of 0.03 percent in July.

Estimates for the IPCA increase in August ranged from 0.38 percent to 0.43 percent. The index had gained 0.43 percent in the previous month.