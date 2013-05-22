UPDATE 1-Brazil mid-May inflation slows, stays near goal ceiling

* IPCA-15 index 0.46 pct up on healthcare, apparel * Food prices rise 0.47 pct, slowing from mid-April * Central bank set to raise interest rates next week By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation remained close to the top-end of the government's target range in the month to mid-May, fueled by a jump in apparel and health care costs, official data showed on Wednesday. Brazil's benchmark IPCA-15 inflation index rose 0.46 percent in the month to mid-May, statistics agency IBGE said. The index had been expected to rise 0.49 percent in the period, according to the median forecast of 26 analysts. In the 12 months to mid-May, inflation slowed to 6.46 percent, down from 6.51 percent one month before. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points in either direction. Stubbornly high inflation has dented business and consumer confidence in Latin America's largest economy, complicating President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to boost economic growth. The central bank, which raised interest rates by 25 basis points from a record low last month, is expected to accelerate the pace of rate hikes and raise rates to 8 percent next week to stem rising prices, yields on rate futures suggest . Speaking to lawmakers at a congressional committee on Tuesday, central bank president Alexandre Tombini reiterated that policymakers will do whatever is necessary to bring down inflation, repeating the same hawkish language he has used to signal forthcoming interest rate increaases. A jump in medicine prices drove inflation higher in the month to mid-May, pushing up the increase in healthcare costs to 1.30 percent from 0.63 percent in the prior month. Apparel prices rose 0.76 percent, up from 0.44 percent in the prior month, on the roll-out of fall/winter collections. Food prices slowed their increase in mid-May, though, following a decline in wholesale costs. Food inflation spiked earlier this year, with prices of items such as tomatoes, onions and carrots jumping more than 100 percent in some cases. Estimates for the monthly rise in the IPCA-15 index ranged from 0.38 percent to 0.51 percent. Below is the result for each price category: April May - Food and beverages 1.00 0.47 - Housing 0.68 0.72 - Household articles 0.39 0.18 - Apparel 0.44 0.76 - Transport -0.01 -0.03 - Health and personal care 0.63 1.30 - Personal expenses 0.48 0.46 - Education 0.10 0.08 - Communication -0.09 -0.06 - IPCA-15 0.51 0.46