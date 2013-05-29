FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil IGP-M inflation slows to zero in May on wholesale prices
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2013 / 11:22 AM / in 4 years

Brazil IGP-M inflation slows to zero in May on wholesale prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s broadest price index showed zero percent inflation in May after a drop in wholesale food prices offset increases in other segments.

The IGP-M index, which encompasses wholesale, construction costs and consumer prices, posted no changes from April, compared with a 0.15 percent gain in April, the private think tank Fundação Getulio Vargas said on Wednesday. Wholesale prices fell 0.30 percent from April, while consumer prices rose 0.33 percent.

The index had been expected to rise 0.04 percent, according to the median forecast of 17 economists polled by Reuters.

A steep rise in food prices earlier this year helped push consumer inflation above the ceiling of the central bank’s target, prompting policymakers to lift interest rates off record lows. The central bank led by Alexandre Tombini is expected to raise the benchmark Selic rate for a second straight time later on Wednesday.

In the 12 months through May, the IGP-M index rose 6.22 percent, down from 7.30 percent in the previous month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.