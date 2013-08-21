Brazil's consumer prices rise 0.16 pct in month to mid-August

SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's IPCA-15 inflation index rose 6.15 percent in the 12 months through mid-August, down from 6.40 percent one month earlier, statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. The index had been expected to rise 6.13 percent in the period, according to the median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed by Reuters. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, plus or minus two percentage points. On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.16 percent, slightly above the median analyst forecast and up from 0.07 percent one month earlier. Below is the result for each price category: July August - Food and beverages -0.18 -0.09 - Housing 0.60 0.56 - Household articles -0.06 0.62 - Apparel -0.17 -0.12 - Transport -0.55 -0.30 - Health and personal care 0.20 0.45 - Personal expenses 1.08 0.51 - Education 0.11 0.69 - Communication 0.15 0.07 - IPCA-15 0.07 0.16