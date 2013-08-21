FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's consumer prices rise 0.16 pct in month to mid-August
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's consumer prices rise 0.16 pct in month to mid-August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's IPCA-15 inflation
index rose 6.15 percent in the 12 months through
mid-August, down from 6.40 percent one month earlier, statistics
agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
    The index had been expected to rise 6.13 percent in the
period, according to the median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed
by Reuters. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent,
plus or minus two percentage points.
    On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.16 percent, slightly
above the median analyst forecast and up from 0.07 percent one
month earlier.
    
    Below is the result for each price category:    
    
                                 July    August
                                               
 - Food and beverages           -0.18     -0.09
 - Housing                       0.60      0.56
 - Household articles           -0.06      0.62
 - Apparel                      -0.17     -0.12
 - Transport                    -0.55     -0.30
 - Health and personal care      0.20      0.45
 - Personal expenses             1.08      0.51
 - Education                     0.11      0.69
 - Communication                 0.15      0.07
                                               
 - IPCA-15                       0.07      0.16

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.