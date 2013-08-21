FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil annual inflation slows to 6.15 pct in mid-August
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2013 / 1:15 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil annual inflation slows to 6.15 pct in mid-August

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Report suggests muted impact so far from currency drop
    * Average of core measures eases below 6 pct


    By Silvio Cascione
    SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation rate
slowed in mid-August as prices of food and transportation
continued to ease, giving policymakers more room to deal with a
rapidly weakening currency, data showed on Wednesday.
    Brazil's IPCA-15 inflation index rose 6.15
percent in the 12 months through mid-August, down from 6.40
percent one month earlier, statistics agency BILGE said.
    It is the second straight month that inflation remained
beneath the 6.5 percent ceiling of the government's target. The
index had been expected to rise 6.13 percent in the period,
according to the median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed by
Reuters.
    Stubborn inflation has been one of President Dilma
Rousseff's major headaches recently, eroding consumer confidence
and complicating her efforts to nurture a fragile economic
recovery.
    Easing food and transportation prices continued to help
lower inflation. The report also suggests that a recent drop in
the value of Brazil's currency against the U.S. dollar has yet
to push up prices of imported goods.
    On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.16 percent,
slightly above the median analyst forecast and up from 0.07
percent in the month to mid-July.
    The average of core inflation measures slowed to 5.94
percent, from 6.04 percent one month before, according to
private estimates. However, the so-called diffusion index, which
measures the number of goods and services which saw price
increases, rose to 60.5 percent from 55.9 percent, suggesting
that inflation was more widespread.
    The Brazilian real, seen by analysts as one of the
currencies most vulnerable to the expected shifts in U.S.
monetary policy, has weakened nearly 15 percent against the
dollar so far this year to a 4-year low. 
    Brazil's central bank officials have said that an effective
way to minimize the currency impact is  keeping inflation
expectations in check through higher interest rates. The bank's
monetary policy committee meets next week and is expected to
raise the benchmark Selic rate for a fourth straight time. 
    
    
    Below is the result for each price category:    
    
                                 July    August
                                               
 - Food and beverages           -0.18     -0.09
 - Housing                       0.60      0.56
 - Household articles           -0.06      0.62
 - Apparel                      -0.17     -0.12
 - Transport                    -0.55     -0.30
 - Health and personal care      0.20      0.45
 - Personal expenses             1.08      0.51
 - Education                     0.11      0.69
 - Communication                 0.15      0.07
                                               
 - IPCA-15                       0.07      0.16

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.