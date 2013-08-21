UPDATE 1-Brazil annual inflation slows to 6.15 pct in mid-August

* Report suggests muted impact so far from currency drop * Average of core measures eases below 6 pct By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation rate slowed in mid-August as prices of food and transportation continued to ease, giving policymakers more room to deal with a rapidly weakening currency, data showed on Wednesday. Brazil's IPCA-15 inflation index rose 6.15 percent in the 12 months through mid-August, down from 6.40 percent one month earlier, statistics agency BILGE said. It is the second straight month that inflation remained beneath the 6.5 percent ceiling of the government's target. The index had been expected to rise 6.13 percent in the period, according to the median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed by Reuters. Stubborn inflation has been one of President Dilma Rousseff's major headaches recently, eroding consumer confidence and complicating her efforts to nurture a fragile economic recovery. Easing food and transportation prices continued to help lower inflation. The report also suggests that a recent drop in the value of Brazil's currency against the U.S. dollar has yet to push up prices of imported goods. On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.16 percent, slightly above the median analyst forecast and up from 0.07 percent in the month to mid-July. The average of core inflation measures slowed to 5.94 percent, from 6.04 percent one month before, according to private estimates. However, the so-called diffusion index, which measures the number of goods and services which saw price increases, rose to 60.5 percent from 55.9 percent, suggesting that inflation was more widespread. The Brazilian real, seen by analysts as one of the currencies most vulnerable to the expected shifts in U.S. monetary policy, has weakened nearly 15 percent against the dollar so far this year to a 4-year low. Brazil's central bank officials have said that an effective way to minimize the currency impact is keeping inflation expectations in check through higher interest rates. The bank's monetary policy committee meets next week and is expected to raise the benchmark Selic rate for a fourth straight time. Below is the result for each price category: July August - Food and beverages -0.18 -0.09 - Housing 0.60 0.56 - Household articles -0.06 0.62 - Apparel -0.17 -0.12 - Transport -0.55 -0.30 - Health and personal care 0.20 0.45 - Personal expenses 1.08 0.51 - Education 0.11 0.69 - Communication 0.15 0.07 - IPCA-15 0.07 0.16