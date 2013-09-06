UPDATE 1-Brazil inflation eases despite signs of currency pressure

* IPCA index rises 6.09 pct in 12 months through August * Prices rise 0.24 pct from July, in line with forecasts * Prices of household goods jump as currency weakens By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation eased in August to the slowest in eight months, but a rise in prices of household goods suggested a sharp currency drop has started to erode purchasing power. Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index rose 6.09 percent in the 12 months through August, down from 6.27 percent in the prior month and in line with market expectations, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. Prices of household articles such as computers and television sets rose 0.89 percent in August from July as the Brazilian currency, the real, dropped to a nearly five-year low, pushing up the cost of imported consumer goods. Brazil's real plunged nearly 20 percent against the U.S. dollar from May to mid-August on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve was preparing to reduce economic stimulus. Worried by the abrupt currency devaluation, the central bank has raised interest rates and implemented a $60 billion intervention program in currency markets. Interest rates are currently at 9.00 percent, up from a record-low of 7.25 percent earlier this year, and the currency has gained some ground over the past few weeks to trade at 2.31 per dollar. On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.24 percent, compared with market expectations for a rise of 0.25 percent, according to the median forecast of 29 economists. The diffusion index, which measures the proportion of goods and services with had price increases, rose to 58.6 percent from 55.1 percent in the prior month, according to Banco Fator. The average of core measures rose 6.07 percent in the 12 months through August, nearly unchanged from the previous month's increase of 6.12 percent. Below is the result for each price category: August July - Food and beverages 0.01 -0.33 - Housing 0.57 0.57 - Household articles 0.89 0.28 - Apparel 0.08 -0.39 - Transport -0.06 -0.66 - Health and personal care 0.45 0.34 - Personal expenses 0.39 1.13 - Education 0.67 0.11 - Communication 0.02 0.20 - IPCA 0.24 0.03