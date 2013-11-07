FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil's annual inflation eases, but food prices jump
November 7, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's annual inflation eases, but food prices jump

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* 12-month inflation slows to 5.84 pct in October
    * Prices rise 0.57 pct from September on food prices
    * Tomato prices jumped nearly 20 percent last month


    By Silvio Cascione
    SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation eased
only slightly in October, while a surge in food prices suggested
stubborn price pressures would keep inflation still close to the
government's target ceiling.
    Brazil's benchmark IPCA consumer price index 
rose 5.84 percent in the 12 months through October, nearly
unchanged from its 5.87 percent 12-month advance through
September, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points. It was the fourth
consecutive month of decline in the annual inflation rate after
inflation peaked at 6.70 percent in June.
    On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.57
percent, up from 0.35 percent in the prior month and close to
the 0.60 percent median forecast of 31 economists.
    Food prices jumped 1.03 percent from September, the most
since March. Tomatoes, which symbolized a surge in food costs
that pushed inflation above the government's target earlier this
year, got 18.65 percent more expensive last month. Poultry and
beef prices also rose more than 3 percent.
    Stubborn inflation has dented the credibility of Brazil's
central bank over the past few years and undermined business and
investor confidence. Policymakers have responded with five
interest rate increases so far this year and are widely expected
to take the benchmark rate to 10 percent this month.
    While strong household demand is partly to blame for the
price increases, economists say inflation has also been caused
by logistical bottlenecks and other inefficiencies that require 
reforms, not just higher interest rates. 
    Despite the aggressive cycle of rate increases, inflation is
expected to stay above the target midpoint of 4.5 percent
through at least the end of 2015, according to a weekly central
bank poll.
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                               October     September
 - Food and beverages                1.03        0.14
 - Housing                           0.56        0.62
 - Household articles                0.81        0.65
 - Apparel                           1.13        0.63
 - Transport                         0.17        0.44
 - Health and personal care          0.39        0.46
 - Personal expenses                 0.43        0.20
 - Education                         0.09        0.12
 - Communication                     0.08       -0.04
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.57        0.35

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
