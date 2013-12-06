FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's annual inflation rate slows to 5.77 pct in November
#Market News
December 6, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's annual inflation rate slows to 5.77 pct in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark IPCA
consumer price index rose 5.77 percent in the 12
months through November, slowing slightly from its 5.84 percent
12-month advance posted in the prior month, government
statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
    The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
    On a monthly basis, the IPCA index rose 0.54
percent, below the 0.58 percent median forecast of 29
economists.
    
    
    Below is the result for each price category:     
    
                               November    October
 - Food and beverages                0.56        1.03
 - Housing                           0.69        0.56
 - Household articles                0.38        0.81
 - Apparel                           0.85        1.13
 - Transport                         0.36        0.17
 - Health and personal care          0.41        0.39
 - Personal expenses                 0.87        0.43
 - Education                         0.08        0.09
 - Communication                     0.40        0.08
                                                     
 - IPCA                              0.54        0.57

