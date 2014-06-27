FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brazil's IGP-M price index drops 0.74 pct in June
#Market News
June 27, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Brazil's IGP-M price index drops 0.74 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASÍLIA, June 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's broadest inflation
measure, the IGP-M, dropped 0.74 percent in June
from the previous month, private think tank Fundação Getulio
Vargas said on Friday. 
    The index had been expected to decline 0.60 percent,
according to the median forecast of 15 economists polled.
    In the 12 months through June, the IGP-M index rose 6.24
percent.
    
    
                 Latest (mth)   Previous (mth)  12-month rate
 IGP-M           -0.74          -0.13           6.24
 IPA (producer   -1.44          -0.65           6.02
 prices)                                        
 IPC (consumer   0.34           0.68            6.46
 prices)                                        
 INCC            1.25           1.37            7.14
 (construction                                  
 costs)                                         
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

