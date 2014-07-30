FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Brazil's IGP-M price index drops 0.61 pct in July
#Market News
July 30, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Brazil's IGP-M price index drops 0.61 pct in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's broadest inflation
measure, the IGP-M, dropped 0.61 percent in July
from the previous month, private think tank Fundação Getulio
Vargas said on Wednesday.
    The index had been expected to decline 0.52 percent,
according to the median forecast of 23 economists polled.
    It was the third drop in a row as the effect of a severe
drought over food prices earlier this year gradually wanes.
    In the 12 months through July, the IGP-M index rose 5.32
percent.
    
    
    
                 Latest (mth)   Previous (mth)  12-month rate
 IGP-M           -0.61          -0.74           5.32
 IPA (producer   -1.11          -1.44           4.52
 prices)                                        
 IPC (consumer   0.15           0.34            6.69
 prices)                                        
 INCC            0.80           1.25            7.22
 (construction                                  
 costs)                                         
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

