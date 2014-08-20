FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil annual inflation slows slightly in mid-August to 6.49 pct
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil annual inflation slows slightly in mid-August to 6.49 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Brazil
 rose 0.14 percent in the month to mid-August, in
line with market expectations, government statistics agency IBGE
said on Wednesday.
    The annual inflation rate slowed to 6.49 percent in
mid-August, down from 6.51 percent one month before and within
the government's target range.
    Below is the result for each price category:    

                                   August        July
 - Food and beverages               -0.32       -0.03
 - Housing                           1.44        0.48
 - Household articles                0.41        0.66
 - Apparel                          -0.18        0.00
 - Transport                         0.20       -0.85
 - Health and personal care          0.55        0.52
 - Personal expenses                -0.67        1.74
 - Education                         0.42       -0.07
 - Communication                    -0.84       -0.10
                                                     
 - IPCA-15                           0.14        0.17
    


 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
