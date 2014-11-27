Brazil's IGP-M price index rises 0.98 pct in November

BRASÍLIA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's broadest inflation measure rose sharply in November from the previous month after a steep increase in food prices at the farm gate, private data showed on Thursday. The IGP-M price index rose 0.98 percent in November from the previous month, up from an increase of 0.28 percent in October, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation. The IGP-M had been expected to increase 0.94 percent, according to the median forecast of 22 economists polled. Producer prices of soybeans, corn and cattle jumped between 5 and 11 percent in November from October, FGV said. In the 12 months through November, the IGP-M index rose 3.66 percent. This is nearly half the pace of Brazil's benchmark inflation index, the IPCA. Latest (mth) Previous (mth) 12-month rate IGP-M 0.98 0.28 3.66 IPA (producer 1.26 0.23 2.12 prices) IPC (consumer 0.53 0.46 6.69 prices) INCC 0.30 0.20 6.70 (construction costs) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Toby Chopra)