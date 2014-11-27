FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's IGP-M price index rises 0.98 pct in November
#Market News
November 27, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Brazil's IGP-M price index rises 0.98 pct in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASÍLIA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's broadest inflation
measure rose sharply in November from the previous month after a
steep increase in food prices at the farm gate, private data
showed on Thursday. 
    The IGP-M price index rose 0.98 percent in
November from the previous month, up from an increase of 0.28
percent in October, according to the Getulio Vargas Foundation.
    The IGP-M had been expected to increase 0.94 percent,
according to the median forecast of 22 economists polled.
    Producer prices of soybeans, corn and cattle jumped between
5 and 11 percent in November from October, FGV said. 
    In the 12 months through November, the IGP-M index rose 3.66
percent. This is nearly half the pace of Brazil's benchmark
inflation index, the IPCA.
        
    
        
                 Latest (mth)   Previous (mth)  12-month rate
 IGP-M           0.98           0.28            3.66
 IPA (producer   1.26           0.23            2.12
 prices)                                        
 IPC (consumer   0.53           0.46            6.69
 prices)                                        
 INCC            0.30           0.20            6.70
 (construction                                  
 costs)                                         
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Toby Chopra)

