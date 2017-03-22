UPDATE 1-Brazil's inflation eases as expected in mid-March

(Adds table, details) BRASILIA, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's inflation eased as expected in mid-March towards the center of the official target as food and fuel prices fell, government data showed on Wednesday, paving the way for a sharper interest rate cut by the central bank. Consumer prices rose 4.73 percent in the 12 months through mid-March, down from 5.02 percent in mid-February and close to the 4.5 percent target, statistics agency IBGE said. It is the lowest mid-month rate since September 2010. Prices rose 0.15 percent from mid-February, slowing from an increase of 0.54 percent in the previous month. Falling inflation is expected by economists and investors to prompt the central bank to accelerate the pace of rate cuts at its next meeting in April and drive rates down to 8.50 percent by the end of 2018 from the current 12.25 percent. Brazil's sudden inflation slowdown highlights the unprecedented severity of the country's two-year recession and is helping President Michel Temer's economic team to restore the credibility of fiscal and monetary policy to curb price rises. Below is the result for each price category: mid-March mid-February - Food and beverages -0.08 -0.07 - Housing 0.64 0.18 - Household articles -0.30 0.34 - Apparel -0.02 -0.31 - Transport -0.16 0.66 - Health and personal care 0.48 0.83 - Personal expenses 0.30 0.37 - Education 0.87 5.17 - Communication -0.31 0.84 - IPCA-15 0.15 0.54 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)