UPDATE 1-Brazil inflation slows less than expected in mid-October

* Consumer prices rise 5.75 pct in 12 months through mid-Oct * Month-on-month inflation rises to 0.48 pct, food prices jump By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation slowed less than expected in mid-October as food prices spiked, in what could boost expectations for a more prolonged cycle of interest rate hikes by the central bank. Brazil's IPCA-15 inflation index rose 5.75 percent in the 12 months through mid-October, above the median forecast of 22 analysts for an increase of 5.69 percent. Inflation has moderated over the past few months as the impact of a severe drought in the United States on food prices late last year fades. In mid-September, annual inflation stood at 5.93 percent. In the month to mid-October, the IPCA-15 index rose 0.48 percent, accelerating from an increase of 0.27 percent in mid-September. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected a 0.41 percent rise. Food prices jumped 0.70 percent from mid-September, after edging up a modest 0.04 percent in the previous month, led by higher prices of beef, poultry, fruits and bread. The central bank's annual inflation target is 4.5 percent, with a tolerance band of two percentage points either way. However, inflation is not expected to ebb to 4.5 percent anytime over the next two years as infrastructure bottlenecks and resilient consumer demand keeps upward pressure on prices. This will probably encourage the central bank to raise interest rates back to double-digit levels in its next monetary policy meeting, in November, acoording to a growing number of economists. Brazil's benchmark interest rate is currently at 9.50 percent, the highest among the world's largest economies, after five consecutive increases since April. Central bank policymakers say they aim to bring 2013 inflation to below the 5.84 percent rise in consumer prices in 2012. The latest forecast in a Reuters poll of 36 economists predicted 12-month consumer inflation will end this year slightly above that level, at 5.9 percent. Below is the result for each price category: October September - Food and beverages 0.70 0.04 - Housing 0.67 0.53 - Household articles 0.97 0.52 - Apparel 0.88 0.37 - Transport 0.08 0.30 - Health and personal care 0.35 0.56 - Personal expenses 0.46 0.16 - Education 0.06 0.12 - Communication 0.03 -0.07 - IPCA-15 0.48 0.27