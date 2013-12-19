FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil's inflation tops forecasts in mid-December
#Market News
December 19, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's inflation tops forecasts in mid-December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Silvio Cascione
    SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation rose
more than expected in mid-December, led higher by a jump in fuel
prices and a steep increase in airfare, government data showed
on Thursday.
    The IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 5.85
percent in the 12 months to mid-December, above the 5.74 percent
median forecast in a Reuters poll, government statistics agency
IBGE said.
    The government's year-end inflation target is 4.5 percent,
with a tolerance band of two percentage points either way.
Inflation in the 12 months to mid-November was 5.78 percent.
    On a monthly basis, inflation edged up 0.75
percent, up from 0.57 in the previous month. The index had been
expected to rise 0.65 percent, according to the Reuters poll.
    Transportation prices rose 1.17 percent after state-run oil
giant Petrobras raised gasoline and diesel prices in
late November, ending an eight-month-long freeze.
    Seasonal factors also pushed inflation up. Prices of airline
tickets jumped 20 percent as families booked holiday travel and
tourists snapped up flights for next year's World Cup. Services
prices also increased as consumers started to receive their
Christmas bonuses.
    Below is the result for each price category:    
                               December    November
 - Food and beverages          0.59        0.84
 - Housing                     0.59        0.50
 - Household articles          0.57        0.55
 - Apparel                     0.78        0.96
 - Transport                   1.17        0.39
 - Health and personal care    0.46        0.39
 - Personal expenses           1.18        0.68
 - Education                   0.00        0.09
 - Communication               0.92        0.28
                                           
 - IPCA-15                     0.75        0.57

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
