UPDATE 1-Brazil's inflation tops forecasts in mid-December

By Silvio Cascione SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation rose more than expected in mid-December, led higher by a jump in fuel prices and a steep increase in airfare, government data showed on Thursday. The IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 5.85 percent in the 12 months to mid-December, above the 5.74 percent median forecast in a Reuters poll, government statistics agency IBGE said. The government's year-end inflation target is 4.5 percent, with a tolerance band of two percentage points either way. Inflation in the 12 months to mid-November was 5.78 percent. On a monthly basis, inflation edged up 0.75 percent, up from 0.57 in the previous month. The index had been expected to rise 0.65 percent, according to the Reuters poll. Transportation prices rose 1.17 percent after state-run oil giant Petrobras raised gasoline and diesel prices in late November, ending an eight-month-long freeze. Seasonal factors also pushed inflation up. Prices of airline tickets jumped 20 percent as families booked holiday travel and tourists snapped up flights for next year's World Cup. Services prices also increased as consumers started to receive their Christmas bonuses. Below is the result for each price category: December November - Food and beverages 0.59 0.84 - Housing 0.59 0.50 - Household articles 0.57 0.55 - Apparel 0.78 0.96 - Transport 1.17 0.39 - Health and personal care 0.46 0.39 - Personal expenses 1.18 0.68 - Education 0.00 0.09 - Communication 0.92 0.28 - IPCA-15 0.75 0.57