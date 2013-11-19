FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil's mid-November inflation rises less than expected
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's mid-November inflation rises less than expected

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* IPCA-15 index rises 5.78 pct in 12 months
    * Food prices jump 0.84 pct from mid-October


    By Silvio Cascione
    SAO PAULO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation rose
less than expected in mid-November though a food price surge
continued to add pressure, government data showed on Tuesday.
    The IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 5.78
percent in the 12 months to mid-November, below the 5.87 percent
median forecast in a Reuters poll, government statistics agency
IBGE said.
    Inflation in the 12 months to mid-October was 5.75 percent.
    On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.57 percent
in the month to mid-November, up from 0.48 in the previous
month. The index had been expected to rise 0.65 percent,
according to the Reuters poll.
    Although inflation was less than expected in the month,
price increases became more widespread. Prices for 70.7 percent
of the goods and services surveyed by IBGE increased in
mid-November, up from 65.8 percent in the prior month, according
to calculations by Banco Fator.
    Food prices led inflation higher in the month to of
November, with an increase of 0.84 percent over mid-October,
faster than the 0.7 percent rise posted for the month to
mid-October.
    Stubborn inflation has dented the credibility of Brazil's
central bank over the past few years and undermined business and
investor confidence. Policymakers have responded with five
interest rate increases so far this year and are widely expected
to take the benchmark rate to 10 percent this month.
     
    Annual inflation for the calendar year of 2013 is expected
to be 5.84 percent, according to the latest weekly central bank
poll of economists. 
    Below is the result for each price category:    

                               November    October
 - Food and beverages          0.84        0.70
 - Housing                     0.50        0.67
 - Household articles          0.55        0.97
 - Apparel                     0.96        0.88
 - Transport                   0.39        0.08
 - Health and personal care    0.39        0.35
 - Personal expenses           0.68        0.46
 - Education                   0.09        0.06
 - Communication               0.28        0.03
                                           
 - IPCA-15                     0.57        0.48

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.