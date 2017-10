SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s jobless rate rose slightly in September to 5.4 percent, up from 5.3 percent in August, the government’s statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

September’s unemployment rate had been expected to be 5.3 percent, according to the median forecast of 31 economists surveyed by Reuters. The estimates ranged from 5.0 percent to 5.4 percent.