Brazil's jobless rate falls to 4.6 percent in December
January 31, 2013 / 11:05 AM / in 5 years

Brazil's jobless rate falls to 4.6 percent in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s jobless rate fell to a record low in December to 4.6 percent from 4.9 percent in November, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

However, December’s unemployment rate was above the median forecast of 4.4 percent in a Reuters survey of 27 economists. The estimates ranged from 4.0 percent to 4.9 percent.

That was the lowest reading for the indicator since the current data series was introduced in 2002. In December 2011, Brazil’s jobless rate was 4.7 percent.

