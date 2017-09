SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s jobless rate fell to 5.2 percent in October from 5.4 percent in September, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

That was the lowest rate since December 2012.

The number was lower than the median forecast of 5.3 percent in a poll of 25 economists. In October last year, Brazil’s jobless rate stood at 5.3 percent.