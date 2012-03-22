FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil Feb jobless rate at 5.7 pct vs Jan 5.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil Feb jobless rate at 5.7 pct vs Jan 5.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Lowest rate for the month since data series began in 2002

* Real wages up 1.2 percent from January

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s jobless rate climbed to 5.7 percent in February but still marked a historic low for the month, the government’s statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The unemployment rate had been expected to rise to 5.9 percent from a previously reported 5.5 percent in January, according to the median forecast of 19 economists surveyed by Reuters.

The estimates ranged from 5.7 percent to 6.2 percent.

February’s jobless number was the lowest rate for the month since unemployment data series began in 2002, a sign that the Brazilian labor market stayed largely unaffected by the economic slowdown in the second half of 2011. In February 2011, Brazil posted a 6.4 percent unemployment rate.

Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, rose 1.2 percent from January to 1,699.70 reais ($931) and increased 4.4 percent from a year earlier.

Last month, the number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major metropolitan areas surveyed remained unchanged from the month before but was up 1.9 percent from the year-ago period, IBGE said.

The tally of people who unsuccessfully looked for work also remained unchanged in February from January at 1.4 million. The figure fell 8.6 percent from a year earlier.

Years of solid job creation helped turn Brazil into the world’s sixth largest economy in 2011, ensuring President Dilma Rousseff’s high popular support and underpinning a jump in home prices in recent years. The jobless rate hit a record low of 4.7 percent in December.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.