UPDATE 1-Brazil jobless rate drops back to record low after nearly 1 year

By Silvio Cascione

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s jobless rate fell unexpectedly to an 11-month low and wage gains accelerated in November, government data showed on Thursday, suggesting a stronger labor market that could support economic growth but also stoke inflation.

Brazil’s non-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate fell to a record low of 4.6 percent in November from 5.2 percent in October.

The number was lower than the median forecast of 4.9 percent in a poll of 25 economists. In November last year, Brazil’s jobless rate stood at 4.9 percent.

Brazil last notched 4.6 percent unemployment in December 2012, the level which has been the lowest since 2002, when the statistics agency IBGE began using a new methodology to tally employment and jobless data.

Brazil’s unemployment rate usually falls in the last months of the year as businesses hire temporary workers for the Christmas shopping season.

Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, rose 3.0 percent from a year earlier to an average of 1,965.20 reais ($836) a month. In October, salaries had gained 1.8 percent.

Brazil’s unemployment rate usually falls in the last months of the year as businesses hire temporary workers for the Christmas shopping season.

The number of people that unsuccessfully looked for work in Brazil’s six largest metropolitan cities dropped 10.9 percent from October, to 1.1 million people.

The jobless rate has also declined in recent months because an increasing number of Brazilians have temporarily left the labor market to dedicate more time for studies, analysts said.