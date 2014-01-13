FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil prepares wider quarterly jobless survey, instead of monthly
January 13, 2014 / 8:41 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil prepares wider quarterly jobless survey, instead of monthly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s statistics agency will vastly widen the scope of its jobless survey to include data from over 3,000 cities instead of the current six metropolitan areas, it said on Monday, but the survey will be published quarterly instead of monthly.

The new survey will replace the current survey in January, 2015, IBGE coordinator Cimar Azeredo said in a briefing with reporters.

Results for all of 2012 and the first half of 2013 under the new methodology will be announced on Friday, Azeredo added.

Brazil’s jobless rate has remained near record lows around 4.6 percent over the past few years despite slow economic growth.

