Brazil's jobless rate revised up under new methodology

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s jobless rate in 2012 and early 2013 was not as low as previously estimated, according to a broader government survey set to replace official labor market statistics next year.

The new report, called PNAD Continua, showed Brazil’s average jobless rate stood at 7.4 percent in 2012 and 7.7 percent in the first half of 2013, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Under a previous methodology that included only six major metropolitan areas, Brazil’s average unemployment rate was estimated at 5.5 percent in 2012 and 5.7 percent in the first half of 2013.

The new survey includes data from more than 3,000 cities, but will be published quarterly instead of monthly.

Brazil’s jobless rate has remained around record lows over the past few years despite faltering economic growth.

While that helped keep President Dilma Rousseff very popular among workers, it has also contributed to stubbornly high inflation, which has forced the central bank to raise interest rates seven straight times since April.