UPDATE 1-Brazil payroll growth quickens, industry improves
May 17, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil payroll growth quickens, industry improves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Payroll job growth picks up in April from March

* Industries start hiring again after losses in March

BRASILIA, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s payroll job growth accelerated in April from March, the biggest monthly jump so far this year as struggling industries showed signs of recovery that could boost a lackluster economy.

The economy added a net 216,974 payroll jobs in April, the Labor Ministry said on Thursday, compared with an upwardly-revised 141,000 in March.

Brazil added 272,000 payroll jobs in April of 2011.

The services sector again led the gains after it hired a net 82,875 people in April, the ministry said, with most jobs created in housing and transportation companies.

After cutting their workforce in March, manufacturers returned to hiring, adding a net 30,318 people in April.

Employers hired a total 1.798 million people, but fired 1.581 million in April, the data showed.

