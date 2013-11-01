Goldman Sachs Brazil chief sees no risk of sovereign downgrade

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil runs no risk of having its sovereign debt ratings revised down or downgraded over the next 18 months, Paulo Leme, chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc in Brazil, said on Friday, citing what he sees as solid economic indicators despite inflation and exchange rate volatility.

Even after Moody’s Investors Service and Standard and Poor’s took recent actions in their outlook on Brazil’s investment-grade ratings, “a revision seems unlikely,” Leme said at an event sponsored by Brazil’s investment banking and mutual funds association Anbima.