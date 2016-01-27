FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's bank lending growth slows down sharply in 2015
January 27, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Bank lending in Brazil rose 6.6 percent in 2015, the central bank said on Wednesday, its smallest annual growth rate since at least 2008 as Latin America’s biggest economy sinks deeper into its worst recession in decades.

Disbursements rose 1.3 percent in December from November, up from an increase of 0.60 percent in the prior month. The 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for loan delinquencies, rose to the equivalent of 5.3 percent of outstanding loans.

Loan books in Brazil rose 11.3 percent in 2014 from the previous year. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)

