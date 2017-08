BRASILIA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bank lending in Brazil dropped 1.0 percent in January from December as corporate credit declined, according to central bank data released on Thursday.

Lending fell to 3.074 trillion reais ($1.00 trillion). Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a benchmark for delinquencies, remained unchanged at 5.7 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans, the central bank said.