BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 26 (Reuters) - Outstanding loans in Brazil’s banking system posted growth of 0.7 percent in February from the prior month, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, an industry benchmark for loan delinquencies, fell to 5.6 percent of outstanding loans last month, compared with a revised 5.7 percent in January, the bank said.