BRASILIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Bank lending in Brazil rose 1.3 percent in August from the prior month, the central bank said in a report on Friday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, the industry’s benchmark gauge for credit delinquencies, were at 5.1 percent of outstanding loans in August, the report said. This compares to a rate of 5.2 percent in July.