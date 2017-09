BRASILIA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Growth in Brazil’s outstanding loan books was 1 percent in August from July, the central bank said on Friday.

The banking system’s 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for loan delinquencies, reached 5 percent in August, the bank said in a report. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)