FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil bank lending rises 11.3 pct last year, central bank says
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil bank lending rises 11.3 pct last year, central bank says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Commercial banks in Brazil grew their loan books at the slowest pace in at least seven years in 2014, as weak economic activity weighed down demand for new credit.

Outstanding loans in Brazil ended last year at 3.022 trillion reais ($1.17 trillion reais), up 11.3 percent from 2013, the central bank said in a report. In December alone, bank lending rose 2 percent.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more was at 4.8 percent of outstanding loans, the central bank said. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.