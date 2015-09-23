FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Brazil loan defaults remain at 20-month high in August
September 23, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Brazil loan defaults remain at 20-month high in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats item to attach to alerts with no change to text)

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Bank loans delinquent for at least 90 days in Brazil remained in August at their highest in almost two years, the central bank said on Wednesday, as a widespread downturn and rising borrowing costs kept companies and consumers from staying current on their debt.

The so-called 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies, came in at the equivalent of 4.8 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans last month, according to a report. The ratio remained unchanged from July, when it had risen to the highest since December 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
