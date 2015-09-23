Brazil loan defaults remain at 20-month high in August

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Bank loans delinquent for at least 90 days in Brazil remained in August at their highest in almost two years, the central bank said on Wednesday, as a widespread downturn and rising borrowing costs kept companies and consumers from staying current on their debt.

The so-called 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies, came in at the equivalent of 4.8 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans last month, according to a report. The ratio remained unchanged from July, when it had risen to the highest since December 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.