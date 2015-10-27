Brazil loan defaults stay at near two-year high in September

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bank loans delinquent for at least 90 days in Brazil remained in September at their highest in almost two years, the central bank said on Tuesday, as a widespread economic downturn and rising borrowing costs kept companies and consumers from staying current on their debt.

The so-called 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies, came in at the equivalent of 4.9 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans last month, according to a central bank report. September’s number was the highest for the ratio since October 2013, when it reached 5 percent.

The default ratio for August was revised upwards to 4.9 percent, the report added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)