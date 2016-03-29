FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil lending falls as recession bites harder; defaults stabilize
March 29, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

Brazil lending falls as recession bites harder; defaults stabilize

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Commercial banks in Brazil pared back lending in February for a second straight month, led by declining disbursements by private-sector lenders, according to a central bank report released on Tuesday.

Outstanding loans in the country’s banking system totaled 3.184 trillion reais ($867 billion) at the end of February, about 0.5 percent less than the prior month, the report said.

The so-called 90-day default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies, hit 5.5 percent of outstanding, non-earmarked loans last month, unchanged from January’s revised number, the report said. The indicator is the highest since at least the start of 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 3.6737 Brazilian reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Camila Moreira in São Paulo

