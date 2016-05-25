FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil loan defaults hit record in April as lending shrinks
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

Brazil loan defaults hit record in April as lending shrinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Bank loan defaults in Brazil hit an all-time high in April as the nation’s longest and harshest recession in at least eight decades, coupled with rising borrowing costs, kept straining the ability of consumer and corporate borrowers to stay current on their debts, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more, a benchmark for defaults, rose to 5.7 percent of outstanding bank loan books last month, the highest level since the central bank began keeping updated records of the indicator five years ago. Loan disbursements fell 0.6 percent in April from March, the report said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.