Brazil loan defaults jump in May, led by corporate borrowers

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Loan defaults among Brazilian individual and corporate borrowers jumped in May to a fresh record, the central bank said on Monday, as the country’s harshest recession in eight decades makes it especially tougher for companies to stay current on their debt.

Defaults for 90 days or more, a banchmark gauge for loan delinquencies, climbed to 5.9 percent of non-earmarked, outstanding credit last month, compared with 5.7 percent in April, the central bank said in a report. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal)