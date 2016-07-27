Brazil defaults fall for first month in year in June

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Loans in arrears for more than 90 days in Brazil fell for the first time in a year in June, central bank data showed on Wednesday, after corporate and individual borrowers raced to renegotiate their debt amid rising borrowing costs.

The so-called default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies, fell to the equivalent of 5.6 percent of non-earmarked loans last month, compared with 5.8 percent in May, the report said. Loan disbursements fell 0.5 percent in June, the fifth monthly decline in six months, the report added. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)