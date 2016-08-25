Brazil loan defaults rise in July

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Loans delinquent for at least 90 days in Brazil climbed for the third month in four in July, a sign that a harsh recession and the highest borrowing costs in a decade are preventing companies from staying current on their debt.

The so-called default ratio, a benchmark for loan delinquencies, rose to the equivalent of 5.7 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans last month, compared with a revised 5.6 percent ratio in June, the central bank said in a report. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)