10 months ago
Brazil defaults stay at record, disbursements fall in September
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 12:45 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil defaults stay at record, disbursements fall in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The share of loans delinquent for at least 90 days in Brazil was unchanged at a record high in September, a signal that efforts by commercial banks to refinance looming debt maturities are yet to help ease the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.

The so-called default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies, came in at the equivalent of 5.9 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans, unaltered from a revised figure in August, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday. Outstanding loans totaled 3.11 trillion real ($998 billion), down 0.2 percent from August, the report showed.

$1 = 3.1166 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Marcela Ayres

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
