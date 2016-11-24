FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Brazil loan defaults remain at record in October; lending shrinks
#Market News
November 24, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 9 months ago

Brazil loan defaults remain at record in October; lending shrinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Loans in arrears for 90 days or more in Brazil remained at a record high for a third straight month in October, a sign that steps by commercial banks to refinance looming debt maturities are preventing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades from worsening further.

The so-called default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies, came in at the equivalent of 5.9 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans, unaltered from September, the central bank said on Thursday. Stable defaults came as lending fell 0.5 percent in October, to 3.095 trillion reais ($909 billion), the report showed.

$1 = 3.4054 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

