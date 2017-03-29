FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Brazil loan defaults fall to eight-month low in February
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 5 months ago

Brazil loan defaults fall to eight-month low in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Loans in arrears for 90 days or more in Brazil fell in February to their lowest level in eight months, a sign that declining borrowing costs and steps by commercial banks to refinance looming debt maturities are gradually easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.

The so-called default ratio, a benchmark for delinquencies, came in at the equivalent of 5.6 percent of outstanding non-earmarked loans last month, down from 5.7 percent in January, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Lending fell 0.1 percent in February to 3.070 trillion reais ($982 billion), the report showed.

$1 = 3.1251 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.