BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, June 28 Loan defaults in
Brazil jumped in May to a fresh record, the central bank said on
Wednesday, reflecting the impact of the country's harshest
recession ever and protracted corporate debt restructurings.
Defaults for 90 days or more, a benchmark gauge for loan
delinquencies, climbed to 5.9 percent of non-earmarked,
outstanding credit last month, compared with 5.7 percent in
April, the central bank said in a report. Last month the default
ratio, as the gauge is known, hit the highest level in eight
months.
